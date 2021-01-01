About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Balm



Size: 2 oz/60mL



Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Balm is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.



Amazing for deep tissue and relaxing massage.



Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with:



Calming and relaxation.

Promotes Healthy Skin.

Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.

Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.

Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition.



Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from:



250mg - Mild

400mg - Moderate

1000mg - Strong