About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules



Size: 25mg per Cap (30 Caps)



Our Full Spectrum Hemp Capsules are 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.



Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with:



Calming and relaxation.

Anxiety and stress relief.

Insomnia and quality sleep.

Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.

Pain relief.

Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.