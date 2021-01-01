Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Panther Wellness 250mg - Citrus- 1fl. oz. (30 ml)
Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil
Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL
Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.
Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with:
Calming and relaxation.
Anxiety and stress relief.
Insomnia and quality sleep.
Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.
Pain relief.
Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.
Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from:
250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.
