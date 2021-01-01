About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Oil



Size: 1 fl.oz/30mL



Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.



Panther Wellness hemp oil is known for help with:



Calming and relaxation.

Anxiety and stress relief.

Insomnia and quality sleep.

Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.

Pain relief.

Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.



Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from:



250mg - Mild - Approx. 8.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.

500mg – Moderate - Approx. 16.67mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.

1000mg - Strong - Approx. 33.33mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.

1500mg – Extra Strong - Approx. 50mg hemp extract per 1mL serving.