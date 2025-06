" WITH A NAME LIKE FATSO, IT SHOULD BE NO SURPRISE THAT THIS INDICA PACKS A TON OF FLAVOR, AND WEIGHS YOU DOWN HARD AND HEAVY. WITH A FLAVOR LIKE SPICY, HERB-Y COFFEE, YOU’LL HAVE NO PROBLEM LETTING THIS WARM INDICA WASH OVER AND CHILL YOU OUT - AND ONCE FATSO HAS YOU NICE AND RELAXED, YOU’LL HAVE NO PROBLEM SLIPPING OFF TO DREAMLAND



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: GMO COOKIES X LEGEND OG

FLAVOR PROFILE: RELAXED, EUPHORIC, SLEEPY

EFFECT PROFILE: COFFEE, HERBAL, SPICY



