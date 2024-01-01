Gargoyle Melon Berry, Premium Live Rosin Badder (65.05%)



• Solventless, Premium, Live Rosin Badder

• Farm: Tar Hill Cannabis

• Strain: Unknown



Gargoyle Melon Berry genetics are proprietary. Papa's Select utilized Gargoyle Melon Berry fresh frozen harvested from Tar Hill Cannabis, located in Mendocino County. Tar Hill Cannabis produces organic, sun grown high grade flower.



Papa's Select Gargoyle Melon Berry Premium Live Rosin Badder has an earthy spiciness that melds with a candied berry to create a hoppy fruitiness to provide a comforting high. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties.

