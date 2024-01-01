Gargoyle Melon Berry, Premium Live Rosin Badder (65.05%)
• Solventless, Premium, Live Rosin Badder • Farm: Tar Hill Cannabis • Strain: Unknown
Gargoyle Melon Berry genetics are proprietary. Papa's Select utilized Gargoyle Melon Berry fresh frozen harvested from Tar Hill Cannabis, located in Mendocino County. Tar Hill Cannabis produces organic, sun grown high grade flower.
Papa's Select Gargoyle Melon Berry Premium Live Rosin Badder has an earthy spiciness that melds with a candied berry to create a hoppy fruitiness to provide a comforting high. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties.
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.