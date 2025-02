Grapes N Cream, bred by Cannarado, is a cross between Phinest TC Grape Pie X Cookies N Cream. This fresh frozen was harvested from Humboldt Kine Farms, who produces some of the highest quality trichomes by emphasizing the love of the plant and the medicine it can offer.



Papa's Select has released Grapes N Cream as Premium Live Rosin and Live Rosin Badder. Grapes N Cream melds a sharp kick of grape with a smooth hint of creaminess to create a glass of grape soda that will provide a euphoric high that relaxes into a comforting body high. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties.



LINEAGE: Phinest TC Grape Pie X Cookies N Cream

FLAVOR PROFILE: Grape, Gas, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Inspiration, Happy, Focused



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

read more