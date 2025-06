"GRAPES AND CREAM IS A SMOOTH, FLAVORFUL HYBRID WITH NOTES OF FRESH GRAPE CANDY, VANILLA, AND EARTHY SPICE. THE HIGH IS BALANCED AND MELLOW—STARTING WITH A GENTLE CEREBRAL LIFT BEFORE SETTLING INTO A CALMING, BODY-SOOTHING RELAXATION. PERFECT FOR WINDING DOWN WITHOUT FEELING TOO HEAVY.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: GRAPE PIE X COOKIES AND CREAM

FLAVOR PROFILE: GRAPE, VANILLA, EARTH

EFFECT PROFILE: CEREBRAL, RELAXED, HAPPY



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

