"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand renowned for its premium solventless ice water hash. The brand partners with expert generational farmers in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, to produce clean, sun-grown cannabis.



Holy Nana Crack, bred by Biovortex, is a unique blend of Banana OG, Green Crack, and Big Sur Holy. Grown fresh in Willow Creek by Emerald Queen Farms, it is offered by Papa's Select as both premium live rosin and 90u water hash. This strain combines sharp, unripe banana flavors with creamy gassiness, delivering a funky banana split-like experience.



Limonene, the dominant terpene, adds sharp citrus notes that may uplift mood and promote a calm, relaxed state of mind.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Banana OG x Green Crack x Big Sur Holy

FLAVOR PROFILE: Banana, Lime, Funk

EFFECT PROFILE: Inspiration, Comfort, Energy



