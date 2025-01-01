"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless Ice Water Hash. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.



Holy Nana Crack, bred by Biovortex, combines Banana OG, Green Crack, and Big Sur Holy. Grown fresh in Willow Creek by Emerald Queen Farms, it's offered as both Premium Live Rosin and 90u Water Hash by Papa's Select. This strain blends sharp, unripe banana flavors with creamy gassiness, delivering a funky banana split experience. Limonene, the dominant terpene, adds sharp citrus notes that may elevate mood and relieve stress.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Banana OG x Green Crack x Big Sur Holy

FLAVOR PROFILE: Banana, Lime, Funk

EFFECT PROFILE: Inspiration, Comfort, Energy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

