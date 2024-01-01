Honey Bananas Premium Live Rosin (73.99%)

by Papa's Select
About this product

Honey Bananas Premium Live Rosin (73.99%)

• Solventless Premium Live Rosin
• Farm: Emerald Queen Farms
• Strain: Honey Boo Boo x Strawberry Banana

Honey Bananas, bred by Elemental Seeds, is a cross between Honey Boo Boo and Strawberry Banana. Papa's Select utilized Honey Bananas fresh frozen harvested from Emerald Queen Farms, located in the gorgeous mountains of Willow Creek. Emerald Queen Farms harvests are terroir evident and cultivated using the sun, clean water, and organic fertilizer.

Papa's Select has released Honey Bananas as Live Rosin Badder. Honey Bananas lives up to its name - it's reminiscent of a bowl of honey nut cheerios layered with bananas. This sweet, creamy delight has a little bit of funk that will leave you feeling energized and ready to take on the day. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties.

About this brand

Papa's Select
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000199-LIC
