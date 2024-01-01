Honey Bananas Premium Live Rosin (73.99%)



• Solventless Premium Live Rosin

• Farm: Emerald Queen Farms

• Strain: Honey Boo Boo x Strawberry Banana



Honey Bananas, bred by Elemental Seeds, is a cross between Honey Boo Boo and Strawberry Banana. Papa's Select utilized Honey Bananas fresh frozen harvested from Emerald Queen Farms, located in the gorgeous mountains of Willow Creek. Emerald Queen Farms harvests are terroir evident and cultivated using the sun, clean water, and organic fertilizer.



Papa's Select has released Honey Bananas as Live Rosin Badder. Honey Bananas lives up to its name - it's reminiscent of a bowl of honey nut cheerios layered with bananas. This sweet, creamy delight has a little bit of funk that will leave you feeling energized and ready to take on the day. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties.

