"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand renowned for its premium solventless ice water hash. The brand partners with expert generational farmers in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, to produce clean, sun-grown cannabis.



Lemon Royale, bred by Swamp Boy Seeds from Lemon Tree, GMO, and TK Skunk, was freshly harvested by Papa's Select from Talking Trees Farms in Humboldt County, known for its sustainable, organic farming practices. This strain features a complex profile, combining sharp citrus and earthy flavors with spicy gas undertones, offering a savory experience reminiscent of chicken noodle soup’s umami richness.



Rich in limonene, the dominant terpene delivers sharp citrus notes that may uplift mood and promote a calm, relaxed state of mind.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Lemon Tree x GMO/TK Skunk

FLAVOR PROFILE: Lemon, Funk, Gas

EFFECT PROFILE: Inspiration, Energy, Comfort



