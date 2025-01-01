"OZ Kush and GMO are powerhouse indica-dominant hybrids known for their heavy, sedative effects. OZ Kush (Zkittlez x OG Eddy Lepp) delivers calming waves of body tingles, a stoney mental haze, and a sleepy finish—ideal for knocking out at night. Its flavor blends sour lemon, spice, and earthy pine. GMO (aka Garlic Cookies) hits even harder, with a pungent mix of garlic, coffee, and sweet cookie flavors. Its deeply relaxing high makes it a go-to for those seeking serious chill or sleep.



PHENOTYPE: Indica-Dominant Hybrid

LINEAGE: GMO x OZK FLAVOR PROFILE: Sour Lemon, Coffee, Funk

EFFECT PROFILE: Sedated, Sleepy, Tingly



