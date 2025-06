" GOVERNMINT OASIS IS A HYBRID STRAIN MADE FROM A GENETIC CROSS BETWEEN GMO AND GUSH MINTS. LIKE ITS NAME SUGGESTS, GOVERNMINT OASIS HAS A SHARP MINTY FLAVOR ACCENTED BY SOUR LEMON-LIME AND HINTS OF CREAMY SAGE AND OTHER SAVORY HERBS. THE AROMA IS EVEN MORE VIBRANT, WITH A SOUR MINTY OVERTONE ACCENTED BY SPICY GAS, SOUR LEMON-LIME AND A PUNCH OF HERBAL SAGE. THE HIGH WILL HIT YOU FULL FORCE AS SOON AS YOU EXHALE, SLAMMING INTO YOUR BRAIN WITH A SENSE OF LIFTED EUPHORIA THAT INSTANTLY WIPES AWAY ANY BAD MOODS OR RACING THOUGHTS.



PHENOTYPE: INDICA

LINEAGE: GMO X KUSH MINTS

FLAVOR PROFILE: RELAXED, TINGLY, SLEEPY

EFFECT PROFILE: EARTHY, MINTY, FUNKY



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

