"HONEY BANANA IS A FLAVORFUL HYBRID KNOWN FOR ITS RICH BLEND OF OVERRIPE BANANA, SWEET HONEY, AND SUBTLE SPICE. THE HIGH LEANS DEEPLY INTO RELAXATION, WITH A CALMING BODY BUZZ AND A HAZY, EUPHORIC HEADSPACE THAT’S PERFECT FOR WINDING DOWN OR ZONING INTO A CREATIVE GROOVE.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: HONEY BOO BOO X STRAWBERRY BANANA

FLAVOR PROFILE: BANANA, SPICE, SWEET

EFFECT PROFILE: CALMING, EUPHORIC, CREATIVE



