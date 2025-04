"This extremely rare, award-winning strain has been making big waves coast to coast since taking home 1st Place in the 2023 Emerald Cup. Moroccan Peaches brings a smooth, vibrant, tingly symphony of flavors to the table. Inhale the symphony of terpenes with notes of sweet and sour mango, tropical fruit, and citrus zest with lingering floral notes. This unique hybrid is said to have users feeling uplifted with an energetic boost, fading into a powerful, full body relaxed state. Moroccan Peaches is truly an out-of-this-world experience.



PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Spanish Barbara x Lemon Tree Skorange

FLAVOR PROFILE: Tropical Fruit, Citrus, Floral

EFFECT PROFILE: Energetic, Creative, Happy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more