"PURPLE LANTZ IS A BALANCED HYBRID THAT DELIVERS A SWEET FUSION OF GRAPE CANDY, PINE, AND SUGARY GAS. THE EFFECTS COME ON WITH A EUPHORIC LIFT THAT SPARKS CREATIVITY AND SOCIAL EASE, EVENTUALLY SETTLING INTO A CALM, GROUNDED STATE. IT'S A FLAVORFUL STRAIN THAT PAIRS WELL WITH MELLOW EVENINGS OR LOW-KEY CREATIVE SESSIONS.



PHENOTYPE: HYBRID

LINEAGE: RIDGELINE LANTZ (GREEN LANTERN X RIDGELINE RUNTZ) X UNKNOWN PURPLE CULTIVAR

FLAVOR PROFILE: GRAPE, PINE, GAS

EFFECT PROFILE: UPLIFTED, CREATIVE, RELAXED



