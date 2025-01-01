"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless Ice Water Hash. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.



Dessert in the tropics never tasted so good. Papaya Cake is a dreamy, creamy slice of goodness, and the high is just as delicious. Soothing and satisfying, Papaya Cake takes your brain on a vacation while spreading warm tingles through your body; just right for crashing on the couch or hammock.



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Cross between Papaya and Wedding Cake

FLAVOR PROFILE: Papaya, Cake, Lemon

EFFECT PROFILE: Happy, Relaxed, Tingly



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

read more