"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless Ice Water Hash. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.



Breeder Nirvana Seeds crossed the legendary Jack Herer with Skunk #1 to get the tropical blend that is Papaya. As its name indicates, the breeder claims that Papaya has a tropical fruity aroma along with a spicy taste, as well as average THC levels that hover around 20%



STRAIN TYPE / PHENOTYPE: Hybrid

LINEAGE: Jack Herer x Skunk #1

FLAVOR PROFILE: Tropical, Funk, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxing, Euphoric, Hungry



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

