"Punch Bomb is a flavorful and hard-hitting strain known for its sweet, fruity profile—bursting with notes of grape, berry, and candy-like richness. The effects come on fast with a heavy wave of relaxation and a euphoric lift that melts away stress and tension. Perfect for unwinding, zoning out, or kicking back, Punch Bomb delivers a deeply satisfying experience that lingers both in taste and effect.



PHENOTYPE: Indica

LINEAGE: Unknown lineage

FLAVOR PROFILE: Sweet, Candy, berry

EFFECT PROFILE: Relaxing, Euphoric, Sleepy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

