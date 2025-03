Strawberry Jelly Premium Live Rosin Badder (68.79%)



Solventless Premium Live Rosin Badder

Farm: Booney Acres Farms

Strain: Mimosa #4



"This Emerald Cup 2021 award-winning strain bred by Symbiotic Genetics has its heritage wrapped in secrecy. Papa's Select utilized Strawberry Jelly fresh frozen harvested from Booney Acres, a cultivator located in pristine Trinity County. Booney Acres consistently produces awe-inspiring harvests by drawing from numerous sustainable agricultural practices, including Korean Natural Farming, while utilizing the cycles of the moon and the nutrient dense foods grown on site.



Papa's Select Strawberry Jelly Premium Live Rosin Badder contains a hint of gas that melds with bright floral citrus blossoms to create candied jelly sweetness. This award-winner provides an inspiring, energetic high to begin, which then mellows into a relaxed mood. Limonene is featured as its primary terpene, providing sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief."



