• Solventless Live Rosin Badder • Farm: ABOVE Cannabis • Strain: Sour Diesel x Jetfuel Gelato
Supreme Diesel Live Rosin Badder is creamy, sweet, funky, and gassy. A strong gas with a sweet creamy taste on the exhale that smells like creamy sweet funk that is very pungent and will stink up the room.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.