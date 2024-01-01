Supreme Diesel Live Rosin Badder (67.25%)



• Solventless Live Rosin Badder

• Farm: ABOVE Cannabis

• Strain: Sour Diesel x Jetfuel Gelato



Supreme Diesel Live Rosin Badder is creamy, sweet, funky, and gassy. A strong gas with a sweet creamy taste on the exhale that smells like creamy sweet funk that is very pungent and will stink up the room.

