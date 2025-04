THC Bomb + ZBerries Live Rosin Badder (78.56%)



• Solventless Live Rosin Badder

• Farm: Humboldt Kine Farms

• Strain: THC Bomb + ZBerries



Papa's Select THC Bomb + ZBerries is an in house mix. The THC Bomb provides earthy notes that are overlaid with citrus. Zberries is a mouthful of tart, creamy berries overlaid with a gassy spiciness. The combination of the two strains creates a musky, sweet blend that is slightly fruity.

