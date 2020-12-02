Berry Burst is not just a flavor – it is a state of mind. Not only is it delicious, but it’s vegan, too! Berry Burst is sugar-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and each piece is zero calories and boasts 5mg of cannabinoids! Experience elevated mind and body relief with California’s first functional, whole-plant edible. Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil. Designed for all dietary needs, they’re the healthiest, most pure gummies on the California market.