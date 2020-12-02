About this product
Berry Burst is not just a flavor – it is a state of mind. Not only is it delicious, but it’s vegan, too! Berry Burst is sugar-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and each piece is zero calories and boasts 5mg of cannabinoids! Experience elevated mind and body relief with California’s first functional, whole-plant edible. Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil. Designed for all dietary needs, they’re the healthiest, most pure gummies on the California market.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
