About this product
What’s better than fresh-squeezed OJ? Our Juicy Orange Releaf Gummies. Not only do you get a sweet, citrusy flavor, but also an elevated mind and body experience. Plus, they’re sugar-free! We use Allulose – a natural sweetener found in dried fruits and maple syrup. Using Allulose means an edible that is zero calories and keto-friendly, giving you the healthiest gummy on the California market! Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil. Along with being sugar-free, they are gluten-free, keto-friendly, full spectrum, and boasts 5mg of cannabinoids.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.