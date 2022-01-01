What’s better than fresh-squeezed OJ? Our Juicy Orange Releaf Gummies. Not only do you get a sweet, citrusy flavor, but also an elevated mind and body experience. Plus, they’re sugar-free! We use Allulose – a natural sweetener found in dried fruits and maple syrup. Using Allulose means an edible that is zero calories and keto-friendly, giving you the healthiest gummy on the California market! Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil. Along with being sugar-free, they are gluten-free, keto-friendly, full spectrum, and boasts 5mg of cannabinoids.