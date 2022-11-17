Looking for something sweet, sour, and sugar-free? Meet our Tart Apple Releaf Gummies. Designed to meet your dietary needs, they’re vegan, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and zero calories! With 5mg of cannabinoids per gummy, you can enjoy a cleaner, healthier edible experience for your mind and body. Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil to give you a pure, whole plant edible.