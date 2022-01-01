Our Wild Strawberry gummies will instantly transport you to that endless summer. We know it’s hard to believe they’re sugar-free, but it’s true! We use Allulose – a natural sweetener found in dried fruits and maple syrup. Our gummies are made in small batches in Humboldt using natural ingredients and solventless hash-infused coconut oil. Each 5mg piece is sugar-free, gluten-free, keto-friendly, and full spectrum – giving you the most pure edible experience on the California market.