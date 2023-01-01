The perfect balance of CBD and THCa to uplift your mood and relieve discomfort without the cannabis ‘high’.



Our Releaf tinctures provide a flexible option for whole body comfort. One of the speediest ways to feel the benefits of cannabinoids, this fast-acting concentrated liquid offers strong relief from pain and inflammation. Its effects are felt throughout the entire body within fifteen minutes, and dosage can be customized based on personal preference to last over three hours. Add it as an earthy, rich ingredient in craft mocktails and smoothies, or drop it sublingually underneath the tongue. Our tincture stands out because it’s made with MCT oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabinoids quicker.



Cannabinoids Per Serving:



3.75mg CBD, 3.75mg THCa (0.25ml)

7.5mg CBD, 7.5mg THCa (0.5ml)

11.25mg CBD, 11.25mg THCa (0.75ml)

15mg CBD, 15mg THCa (1ml)



Cannabinoids Per Vessel:



225mg CBD, 225mg THCa (15ml)

450mg CBD, 450mg THCa (30ml)

Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis.



How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.



Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

