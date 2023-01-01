This natural, THC Tincture is our fastest-metabolizing, most flexible wellness option for powerful relief on your tougher days.



Our Releaf tinctures provide a flexible option for whole body comfort. One of the speediest ways to feel the benefits of cannabinoids, this fast-acting concentrated liquid offers strong relief from pain and inflammation. Its effects are felt throughout the entire body within fifteen minutes, and dosage can be customized based on personal preference to last over three hours. Add it as an earthy, rich ingredient in craft mocktails and smoothies, or drop it sublingually underneath the tongue. Our tincture stands out because it’s made with MCT oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabinoids quicker.



Cannabinoids Per Serving:



1.875mg CBD, 5.625mg THC (0.25ml)

3.75mg CBD, 11.25mg THC (0.5ml)

5.63mg CBD, 16.88mg THC (0.75ml)

7.5mg CBD, 22.5mg THC (1ml)



Cannabinoids Per Bottle:



112.5mg CBD, 337.5mg THC (15ml)

225mg CBD, 675mg THC (30ml)



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis.



How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours. When taken orally or added to a drink, onset begins within 45 to 90 minutes. Repeat as needed, taking into consideration onset times.



Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

