This natural, highly potent THC Tincture helps the mind and body unwind, while providing powerful pain relief on your tougher days.



Our Releaf tinctures provide a flexible option for whole body comfort. One of the speediest ways to feel the benefits of cannabinoids, this fast-acting concentrated liquid offers strong relief from pain and inflammation. Its effects are felt throughout the entire body within fifteen minutes, and dosage can be customized based on personal preference to last over three hours. Add it as an earthy, rich ingredient in craft mocktails and smoothies, or drop it sublingually underneath the tongue. Our tincture stands out because it’s made with MCT oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabinoids quicker.



Cannabinoids Per Serving:



0.25mg CBD, 7.25mg THC (0.25ml)

0.5mg CBD, 14.5mg THC(0.5ml)

0.75mg CBD, 21.75mg THC (0.75ml)

1mg CBD, 29mg THC (1ml)



Cannabinoids Per Bottle:



14.5mg CBD, 435.5mg THC (15ml)

29mg CBD, 871mg THC (30ml)

Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis.



How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.



Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.

