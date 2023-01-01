Our Releaf Balm is a concentrated whole plant cannabis-infused salve that relaxes and calms your body. Experience a soothing scent and activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. The balm is made with nourishing organic oils such as eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender. This cannabinoid-rich balm is plant-based and powerful on pain. Made from the whole plant with all-natural ingredients, our targeted topical formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and will address inflammation and chronic pain. It’s non-intoxicating, so it won’t make you feel high — it’s applied directly to skin and simply works to relieve pain and discomfort.



Cannabinoids Per Vessel: 120mg (15ml)

Ingredients: Cannabis, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Essential Oil Blend (Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender), Vitamin E Oil, Natural Terpenes.



How to Use: Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed.



Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.



