About this product
Our Releaf Balm is a concentrated whole plant cannabis-infused salve that relaxes and calms your body. Experience a soothing scent and activated warmth followed by a cooling sensation. The balm is made with nourishing organic oils such as eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, and lavender. This cannabinoid-rich balm is plant-based and powerful on pain. Made from the whole plant with all-natural ingredients, our targeted topical formula won’t irritate sensitive skin, and will address inflammation and chronic pain. It’s non-intoxicating, so it won’t make you feel high — it’s applied directly to skin and simply works to relieve pain and discomfort.
Cannabinoids Per Vessel: 120mg (15ml)
Ingredients: Cannabis, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Essential Oil Blend (Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender), Vitamin E Oil, Natural Terpenes.
How to Use: Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed.
Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Consult your doctor if irritation develops.
Cannabinoids Per Vessel: 120mg (15ml)
Ingredients: Cannabis, Coconut Oil, Beeswax, Essential Oil Blend (Eucalyptus, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Lavender), Vitamin E Oil, Natural Terpenes.
How to Use: Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed.
Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
Apply balm liberally and gently massage over the affected area until completely absorbed. Repeat 3 or more times daily as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight. Consult your doctor if irritation develops.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
California's cannabis wellness brand, providing products to help you manage pain, improve sleep, relax, and unwind.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847