About this product
Our Releaf tinctures provide a flexible option for whole body comfort. One of the speediest ways to feel the benefits of cannabinoids, this fast-acting concentrated liquid offers strong relief from pain and inflammation. Its effects are felt throughout the entire body within fifteen minutes, and dosage can be customized based on personal preference to last over three hours. Add it as an earthy, rich ingredient in craft mocktails and smoothies, or drop it sublingually underneath the tongue. Our tincture stands out because it’s made with MCT oil, which helps your body metabolize the cannabinoids quicker.
Available in 15 ML and 30 ML.
For the fastest results, use the tinctures sublingually by dropping your dose under the tongue and hold for 15 seconds until absorbed. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 45 minutes. When taken orally or added to a drink, onset begins within 45 to 90 minutes. Repeat as needed, taking into consideration onset times. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
Cannabinoids Per Serving:
* 7.25mg CBD, 0.25mg THC (0.25ml)
* 14.5mg CBD, 0.5mg THC (0.5ml)
* 21.75mg CBD, 0.75mg THC (0.75ml)
* 29mg CBD, 1mg THC (1ml)
Cannabinoids Per Vessel:
* 435mg CBD, 15mg THC (15ml)
* 870mg CBD, 30mg THC (30ml)
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis
How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.
Repeat as needed, taking into consideration onset times.
Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
California's cannabis wellness brand, providing products to help you manage pain, improve sleep, relax, and unwind.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847