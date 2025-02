"Berry Pomegranate GUMMIES FOR FALLING ASLEEP & STAYING ASLEEP.



THESE VEGAN SLEEP RELEAF GUMMIES ARE MADE WITH PAPA & BARKLEY’S SIGNATURE, WHOLE-PLANT, SOLVENTLESS CBD AND CBN DERIVED FROM THE CANNABIS PLANT TO PROMOTE DROWSINESS, FALL ASLEEP FASTER, STAY ASLEEP LONGER, AND WAKE UP REFRESHED. CRAFTED WITH GREAT CARE, OUR CONFECTIONERY TEAM INFUSES EACH GUMMY WITH CRAVEABLE Berry Pomegranate FLAVORING FOR A PERFECT BEDTIME TREAT.

WE USE A SIMPLE, WHOLE PLANT FULL SPECTRUMTM INFUSION PROCESS TO CREATE OUR GUMMIES.



PRODUCT CANNABINOIDS: 300MG (100MG CBD, 100MG THC, 100MG CBN)

PRODUCT WEIGHT: 20 GUMMIES PER PACKAGE

INGREDIENTS: SUGAR, TAPIOCA SYRUP, NATURAL FLAVORS, PECTIN, CANNABIS, CITRIC ACID, NATURAL COLORS, SODIUM CITRATE, COCONUT OIL



DIRECTIONS: TAKE ONE GUMMY 30 MINUTES BEFORE BEDTIME.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

