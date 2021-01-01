About this product

Papa & Barkley’s Sleep Releaf Pomegranate Dark Chocolate is just as delicious as the good night’s sleep it delivers. With the perfect combination of CBD for relaxation, THC for comfort, and CBN for sedative effects, each bar helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up feeling refreshed.* This cannabis delicacy is made with clean, Fair Trade Certified™ ingredients, and fresh-pressed cannabis rosin in a completely chemical-free process for a sweeter nightly ritual.



* Based on the average self-reported experience of over 90 participants, who used The Sleep Tincture for two weeks at one full dropper per night. Cannabinoid ratio is the same for all Papa & Barkley CBN Sleep Releaf products, individual results may vary.



2:4:1 CBD:THC:CBN

Per bar: 40mg CBD, 80mg THC, 20mg CBN

Per serving (1 triangle): 2mg CBD, 4mg THC, 1mg CBN



Great For: Relaxation, Discomfort, Falling Asleep & Staying Asleep

Best For: those who want to enjoy a smooth, low-calorie, decadent bite before bed.



How To Use:

Take one piece (a triangle) 30 minutes before bedtime. Increase dose as needed. Store in a cool dry place.