"VEGAN CAPSULES FOR FALLING ASLEEP & STAYING ASLEEP. THE SLEEP RELEAF CAPSULES ARE FORMULATED WITH A POWERFUL COMBINATION OF CBD FOR RELAXATION, THC FOR COMFORT, AND CBN FOR SEDATIVE EFFECTS. THESE CAPSULES HAVE BEEN SHOWN TO HELP YOU FALL ASLEEP FAST, STAY ASLEEP LONGER, AND WAKE UP REFRESHED WITH NO GROGGINESS. GREAT FOR ALL CANNABIS CONSUMERS LOOKING FOR MORE EFFECTIVE, NATURAL SLEEP SOLUTIONS. BEST FOR ALL CANNABIS AND THOSE LOOKING FOR A PRECISE, EASY-TO-CONSUME, AND LONG-LASTING (UP TO 8 HOURS) CANNABIS SOLUTION. PAPA & BARKLEY’S CAPSULES CONTAIN A PRECISE DOSE OF WHOLE-PLANT, SOLVENTLESS CANNABIS OIL. THESE VEGAN AND GLUTEN-FREE CAPSULES ARE MADE WITH OUR SIGNATURE SOLVENTLESS, CHEMICAL-FREE INFUSION PROCESS TO PRESERVE THE PLANT’S FULL SPECTRUM OF CANNABINOIDS, TERPENES AND PHYTONUTRIENTS FOR MAXIMUM THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS. CRAFTED WITH JUST TWO SIMPLE INGREDIENTS – COCONUT OIL AND CANNABIS – THESE CAPSULES OFFER A NATURAL, CONVENIENT WAY TO IMPROVE NIGHTLY SLEEP.



PRODUCT CANNABINOIDS: 450MG (150MG CBD, 150MG THC, 150MG CBN)



PRODUCT WEIGHT: 30 COUNT, 0.53OZ



INGREDIENTS: COCONUT OIL, CANNABIS CONTAINS: TREE NUT (COCONUT). DOES NOT CONTAIN: SOY, PEANUTS, WHEAT, GLUTEN, DAIRY, PRESERVATIVES, ARTIFICIAL COLORS, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS DIRECTIONS: TAKE ONE CAPSULE.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

