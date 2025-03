CBN INFUSED OIL FOR FALLING ASLEEP & STAYING ASLEEP.



THE SLEEP RELEAF TINCTURE IS BALANCED WITH CBD, FOR RELAXATION, THC FOR COMFORT AND CBN, FOR SEDATIVE EFFECTS. THIS TINCTURE IS A PERFECT NIGHTLY SLEEP SOLUTION THAT IS GREAT FOR FALLING ASLEEP AND STAYING ASLEEP. BEST FOR ALL CANNABIS CONSUMERS. CRAFTED WITH ONLY TWO INGREDIENTS, MCT OIL AND CANNABIS OIL, AND CAN BE FELT WITHIN 15 MINUTES, MAKE IT A PERFECT NATURAL SOLUTION FOR THOSE SEEKING A QUICK-ACTING, EASY-TO-USE CANNABIS SOLUTION TO IMPROVE BOTH BODY AND MIND.



PAPA & BARKLEY’S TINCTURES ARE VEGAN AND FAST-METABOLIZING, WITH A CUSTOMIZABLE DOSAGE EXPERIENCE, CAREFULLY CRAFTED WITH WHOLE-PLANT EXTRACTION. OUR SOLVENTLESS, CHEMICAL-FREE INFUSION PROCESS PRESERVES THE PLANT’S FULL SPECTRUM OF CANNABINOIDS, TERPENES, AND PHYTONUTRIENTS FOR MAXIMUM THERAPEUTIC BENEFITS.



PRODUCT CANNABINOIDS: 1485MG (495MG CBD, 495MG THC, 495MG CBN)

PRODUCT WEIGHT: 15ML, 0.5OZ

INGREDIENTS: MCT OIL, CANNABIS

CONTAINS: TREE NUT (COCONUT).



DOES NOT CONTAIN: SOY, PEANUTS, WHEAT, GLUTEN, DAIRY, PRESERVATIVES, ARTIFICIAL COLORS, ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS OR SWEETENERS

DIRECTIONS: START WITH 0.25ML DOSE UNDER THE TONGUE AND HOLD FOR AT LEAST 20 SECONDS, THEN SWALLOW.



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

