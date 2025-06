"JUICY STRAWBERRY AND LUSH PEACH COME TOGETHER IN A VIBRANT BLEND THAT’S AS DELICIOUS AS IT IS SOOTHING. WITH 20MG OF CBD AND JUST 1MG OF THC, THIS FULL-SPECTRUM, SOLVENTLESS GUMMY SUPPORTS CALM, CLARITY, AND EVERYDAY WELLNESS—NATURALLY.



THIS STATEMENT HAS NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE."

