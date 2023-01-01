About this product
With the most potent dose of THC, this tincture maximizes the power of the plant to relieve your deepest pains and help you completely unwind.
Papa & Barkley’s THC1000 Releaf Tinctures contains our most potent whole-plant oil to help manage deep pain and complete unwind. This THC-dominant infused oil is made using Papa & Barkley’s solventless Whole Plant infusion process to preserve the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better.
Cannabinoids Per Serving:
16.7mg THC (0.25ml)
33.3mg THC (0.5ml)
50.1mg THC (0.75ml)
66.8mg THC (1ml)
Cannabinoids Per Bottle: 1000mg THC (15ml)
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis
How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.
Storage: For best results store in a cool, dark place.
Papa & Barkley’s THC1000 Releaf Tinctures contains our most potent whole-plant oil to help manage deep pain and complete unwind. This THC-dominant infused oil is made using Papa & Barkley’s solventless Whole Plant infusion process to preserve the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better.
Cannabinoids Per Serving:
16.7mg THC (0.25ml)
33.3mg THC (0.5ml)
50.1mg THC (0.75ml)
66.8mg THC (1ml)
Cannabinoids Per Bottle: 1000mg THC (15ml)
Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis
How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.
Storage: For best results store in a cool, dark place.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
California's cannabis wellness brand, providing products to help you manage pain, improve sleep, relax, and unwind.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Made better, for you.
- Whole Plant Infused & Full-spectrum
- Solventless: Chemical-free from farm to shelf.
- Tested: No CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
- Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847