With the most potent dose of THC, this tincture maximizes the power of the plant to relieve your deepest pains and help you completely unwind.



Papa & Barkley’s THC1000 Releaf Tinctures contains our most potent whole-plant oil to help manage deep pain and complete unwind. This THC-dominant infused oil is made using Papa & Barkley’s solventless Whole Plant infusion process to preserve the plant’s natural full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients and maximize the therapeutic benefits. Crafted with just two simple ingredients – coconut oil and cannabis – these capsules offer a natural, convenient way to feel better.



Cannabinoids Per Serving:



16.7mg THC (0.25ml)

33.3mg THC (0.5ml)

50.1mg THC (0.75ml)

66.8mg THC (1ml)

Cannabinoids Per Bottle: 1000mg THC (15ml)



Ingredients: MCT Oil, Cannabis



How to Use: Start with a 0.25ml dose under the tongue and hold for at least 20 seconds, then swallow. Onset usually begins within 15 minutes to 2 hours.



Storage: For best results store in a cool, dark place.

