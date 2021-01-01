About this product

Papa & Barkley’s award-winning Focus Releaf Raw Tincture promotes mental alertness and clarity. It is the only THCa tincture made with fresh-frozen flowers, producing an unrivaled terpene flavor. This tincture keeps the plant’s live nutrients intact, capturing the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and phytonutrients to maximize therapeutic benefits. Crafted with two simple ingredients – MCT oil and high-quality cannabis – this tincture offers a natural way to boost focus when you need it most. For best results, take daily.



Available in 15ml and 30ml.



For the fastest results, use the Focus Releaf Raw Tincture sublingually by dropping your dose under the tongue and holding for 20 seconds until absorbed. Store in a cool, dark place. (THCa can alter when exposed to light and heat and may provide a higher level of intoxication.)



Papa & Barkley's award-winning Living Tincture is a raw, full-spectrum THCa tincture made from fresh-frozen cannabis flower infused in MCT oil at low-heat, which promotes overall wellness with a full terpene profile. Papa & Barkley's Living Tincture is the first tincture in the California cannabis market made from fresh-frozen, not cured, plants.



-Promotes alterness, focus, comfort and stress reduction



-Unrivaled flavor and terpene profile



-Discreet and fast-acting



-THCa is the raw form of THC, it offers the benefits of THC without the psychoactivity



Intoxication Level: None to Minimal per dose. For best results refrigerate or store in a cool, dark place. (THCa can degrade with light and heat, and may provide a higher level of intoxication.)