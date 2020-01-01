Paradigm Supercritical Innovations

This position is Commission based with bonuses. Applicant must have knowledge of the industry and a basic technical understanding. Duties include: Service existing accounts Obtain orders Establish new accounts by planning and organizing daily work schedule to call on existing or potential sales outlets and other trade factors. Maintain lead and customer records using company systems. Work with Marketing Director to adjust and personalize content of sales presentations and sales materials. Focuses sales efforts by studying existing sales material. Submits orders and manage sales information by submitting activity and results reports, such as daily call reports, weekly work plans.