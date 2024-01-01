Variety makes for a happy dog! Our CBD soft chews are just another way to provide your pooch with our Superior Broad Spectrum formula to boost their daily wellness. And you can trust that all of our CBD soft chews are made from hemp grown in the US, processed to be THC-free,* and third-party lab tested for your peace of mind.



CBD soft chews come in a tasty chicken and bacon flavor your dog can’t resist, and the texture makes it a perfect snack or a special option, especially for dogs with sensitive teeth or smaller dogs who prefer chewing to crunching!



These chicken & bacon flavored calming chews come in three strengths based on your dog’s weight.



Mg strength based on dogs weight:

150mg: 0-25Ibs

300mg: 26-50Ibs

600mg: 50Ibs+



Show more