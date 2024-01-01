CBD Oil Tinctures for Dogs- Peanut Butter Flavor

Paw CBD oil for dogs offers a wealth of benefits to fit your pet’s needs. Adding CBD oil to your dog’s daily routine can complement everyday wellness, maintain a sense of calm, manage signs of daily stress, and support physical comfort. Our CBD oils are formulated to support your dog and help enhance wellness while working to maintain comfort and calm. Each product batch is tested to be THC-free* and safe for your dog’s daily use to ensure you’re giving the high-quality CBD oil you expect.

We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.
We offer two flavors: peanut butter and natural, in five strengths based on your dog’s weight.

Mg strength based on dogs weight:
150mg: 0-25Ibs
300mg: 26-50Ibs
750mg: 51-75Ibs
1500mg: 76-100Ibs
3000mg: 101+ Ibs

About this brand

Paw CBD
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.
