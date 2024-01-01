Paw CBD hip and joint chews have the same formula as our original CBD soft chews for dogs but include pet-safe ingredients like glucosamine HCL and omega-3 fatty acids to offer mobility support. These delicious soft chews are veterinarian-formulated, crafted to be free of THC, and contain all the power of premium, hemp-derived CBD. As with all of our Paw CBD products for pets, we avoid unnecessary fillers or artificial ingredients, so you can provide them with all the goodness of CBD without anything they don’t need.



We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.



These Bacon flavored calming chews come in three strengths based on your dog’s weight.

Mg strength based on dogs weight:

150mg: 0-25Ibs

300mg: 26-50Ibs

600mg: 50Ibs+

