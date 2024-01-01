CBD Calming Soft Chews for Dogs- Turkey Flavor

by Paw CBD
About this product

Your best boy or girl deserves all the support you can give them. Help soothe their stress with our CBD calming chews for dogs! These chews offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD extracts for pets combined with premium ingredients that may help your dog manage hyperactivity. Calming chews are specially formulated to comfort your dog with the power of the essential amino acid L-tryptophan, which supports your dog’s mood regulation. In a soft, chewy (and tasty) package, these morsels deliver a one-two punch with the calming properties of CBD! Additionally, the herbal blend of chamomile, passion flower, and ginger root adds an extra layer of comfort.

These Turkey flavored calming chews come in three strengths based on your dog’s weight.

Mg strength based on dogs weight:
150mg: 0-25Ibs
300mg: 26-50Ibs
600mg: 50Ibs+

About this brand

Logo for the brand Paw CBD
Paw CBD
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.
