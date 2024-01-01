Your best boy or girl deserves all the support you can give them. Help soothe their stress with our CBD calming chews for dogs! These chews offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD extracts for pets combined with premium ingredients that may help your dog manage hyperactivity. Calming chews are specially formulated to comfort your dog with the power of the essential amino acid L-tryptophan, which supports your dog’s mood regulation. In a soft, chewy (and tasty) package, these morsels deliver a one-two punch with the calming properties of CBD! Additionally, the herbal blend of chamomile, passion flower, and ginger root adds an extra layer of comfort.



These Turkey flavored calming chews come in three strengths based on your dog’s weight.



Mg strength based on dogs weight:

150mg: 0-25Ibs

300mg: 26-50Ibs

600mg: 50Ibs+

