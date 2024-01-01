Whether your dog is sleek and stylish or a ball of adorable floof, you want them to be squeaky clean, sweet smelling, and soft to the touch! Our Pretty Pup CBD shampoo is the perfect bathtime partner to keep your gorgeous pooch photo-worthy and feeling calm. Olive oil moisturizes your pet’s skin, green tea and cucumber keep their coat healthy and bright and lend a fresh scent, and premium, hemp-derived CBD oil for dogs ensures they are always relaxed and comfortable after their bath.

