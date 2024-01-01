Whether your dog is sleek and stylish or a ball of adorable floof, you want them to be squeaky clean, sweet smelling, and soft to the touch! Our Pretty Pup CBD shampoo is the perfect bathtime partner to keep your gorgeous pooch photo-worthy and feeling calm. Olive oil moisturizes your pet’s skin, green tea and cucumber keep their coat healthy and bright and lend a fresh scent, and premium, hemp-derived CBD oil for dogs ensures they are always relaxed and comfortable after their bath.
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.