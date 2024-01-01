Does your dog get nervous or overexcited? Have an aversion to loud noises, thunderstorms, or being left alone? Try our calming tincture for dogs, made with a soothing herbal blend and melatonin. Combining hemp-derived CBD and a delicious blueberry flavor, our CBD oil tincture offers a tasty, easy way to serve up CBD. Your best friend will love the sweet blueberry option, and you’ll love this wholesome option for your stressed-out pup.
We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed. We offer two strengths based on your dog’s weight.
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.