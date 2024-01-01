Does your dog get nervous or overexcited? Have an aversion to loud noises, thunderstorms, or being left alone? Try our calming tincture for dogs, made with a soothing herbal blend and melatonin. Combining hemp-derived CBD and a delicious blueberry flavor, our CBD oil tincture offers a tasty, easy way to serve up CBD. Your best friend will love the sweet blueberry option, and you’ll love this wholesome option for your stressed-out pup.



We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed. We offer two strengths based on your dog’s weight.



Mg strength options:



*recomended for small-medium sized dogs*

250mg:

0-25Ibs (1ml daily)

25-50Ibs. (1.5ml daily)



*recomended for medium-large sized dogs*

500mg:

51-75Ibs (1ml daily)

76-100Ibs (2ml daily)

