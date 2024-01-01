Looking for a convenient way to offer your dog a daily boost of CBD? Our CBD hard chews for dogs come in pup-approved peanut butter and baked cheese flavors that provide all the properties of CBD without any fillers or unnecessary ingredients. Both flavors are available in three strengths based on your dog’s weight, so you can choose the one that’s just right for your pampered pooch.
We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.
Mg strength based on dogs weight: 150mg: 0-25Ibs 300mg: 25-50Ibs 600mg: 50+Ibs
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.