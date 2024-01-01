Kidney issues are not uncommon, especially in older cats. If you want to offer your feline friend a little extra boost of wellness, this tasty, salmon-flavored soft chew is carefully formulated to support your cat’s kidney health. With specialty ingredients and the natural properties of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, your kitty companion will adore the fishy flavor and soft, chewy texture! Supporting your cat’s overall wellness is as easy as twisting open this jar of chews. With these chews, you can rest easy knowing you’re supporting their physical health and keeping them happy, too!
You can trust that all of our Paw CBD products are manufactured and then third-party ISO lab tested to ensure they are THC-free* for your cat. All of our pet-safe ingredients are selected with care, and we never use unnecessary additives or fillers.
Mg strength based on cats weight:
150mg: 0-15Ibs 5 chews per day
300mg: 15Ibs+ 5 chews per day
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.