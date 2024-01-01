CBD Kidney Support Chews for Cats- Salmon Flavor

by Paw CBD
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of CBD Kidney Support Chews for Cats- Salmon Flavor

About this product

Kidney issues are not uncommon, especially in older cats. If you want to offer your feline friend a little extra boost of wellness, this tasty, salmon-flavored soft chew is carefully formulated to support your cat’s kidney health. With specialty ingredients and the natural properties of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, your kitty companion will adore the fishy flavor and soft, chewy texture! Supporting your cat’s overall wellness is as easy as twisting open this jar of chews. With these chews, you can rest easy knowing you’re supporting their physical health and keeping them happy, too!

You can trust that all of our Paw CBD products are manufactured and then third-party ISO lab tested to ensure they are THC-free* for your cat. All of our pet-safe ingredients are selected with care, and we never use unnecessary additives or fillers.

Mg strength based on cats weight:

150mg: 0-15Ibs
5 chews per day

300mg: 15Ibs+
5 chews per day

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Paw CBD
Paw CBD
Shop products
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.