Kidney issues are not uncommon, especially in older cats. If you want to offer your feline friend a little extra boost of wellness, this tasty, salmon-flavored soft chew is carefully formulated to support your cat’s kidney health. With specialty ingredients and the natural properties of Superior Broad Spectrum CBD, your kitty companion will adore the fishy flavor and soft, chewy texture! Supporting your cat’s overall wellness is as easy as twisting open this jar of chews. With these chews, you can rest easy knowing you’re supporting their physical health and keeping them happy, too!



You can trust that all of our Paw CBD products are manufactured and then third-party ISO lab tested to ensure they are THC-free* for your cat. All of our pet-safe ingredients are selected with care, and we never use unnecessary additives or fillers.



Mg strength based on cats weight:



150mg: 0-15Ibs

5 chews per day



300mg: 15Ibs+

5 chews per day



