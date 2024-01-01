CBD Calming Tinctures for Cats- Natural Flavor

Cats may seem like Zen masters, but sometimes they need a little stress support. When faced with changes like moving, disrupted routines, and new faces, our feline friends may need a little extra TLC. Or maybe stressful situations like nail trims, trips to the vet, or a new pet in the house have caused your cat to act out in more ways than one. That’s why we’ve crafted our CBD calming oil for cats, so you can offer your kitty companion calming support when they need it most.

We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.

mL strength based on cats weight:
150mg:
0-15Ibs= 1 mL daily
15+Ibs= 2mL daily

At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.
