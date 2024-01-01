CBD Oil Tinctures for Cats- Unflavored

by Paw CBD
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of CBD Oil Tinctures for Cats- Unflavored

About this product

Even if cats spend most of their time napping, our favorite lap warmers can enjoy the many benefits of CBD oil for cats. From helping maintain that cool cat mystique to supporting their comfort and daily wellness, CBD oil is an easy way to spoil your fabulous feline. It’s easy to keep kitty happy and purring with the power of premium, hemp-derived CBD. Every bottle offers up to 30 portions of our carefully crafted Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract formula in one of two cat-approved flavors, all with no artificial preservatives or fillers – just pure, natural goodness!

We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.

Mg strength based on cats weight:
150mg: 0-15Ibs
300mg: 15Ibs+

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Paw CBD
Paw CBD
Shop products
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.