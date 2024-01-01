Even if cats spend most of their time napping, our favorite lap warmers can enjoy the many benefits of CBD oil for cats. From helping maintain that cool cat mystique to supporting their comfort and daily wellness, CBD oil is an easy way to spoil your fabulous feline. It’s easy to keep kitty happy and purring with the power of premium, hemp-derived CBD. Every bottle offers up to 30 portions of our carefully crafted Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extract formula in one of two cat-approved flavors, all with no artificial preservatives or fillers – just pure, natural goodness!



We recommend you always start with the lowest suggested amount for 30 days. If you’re still not seeing desired results, you can gradually increase the serving as needed.



Mg strength based on cats weight:

150mg: 0-15Ibs

300mg: 15Ibs+



